Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Tending to groin issue
Samuels suffered a groin injury during the Steelers' Week 14 win at Arizona, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
With James Conner (shoulder) absent for the fifth time in six games this past Sunday, Samuels again split RB reps with Benny Snell Jr., earning a 47 percent share of the offensive snaps en route to nine touches for 34 yards from scrimmage. There's a belief Conner will return Sunday versus the Bills, so any sort of health concern for Samuels hurts his ability to retain a role once the Steelers' No. 1 RB is back in the saddle. Wednesday's injury report may set the tone for the upcoming state of this backfield.
