Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Totals 39 yards in committee
Samuels ran three times for seven yards and caught four passes for 32 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.
James Conner's early exit due to a thigh injury resulted in Pittsburgh employing a backfield by committee approach. Samuels had the fewest carries but was the only running back utilized in the passing game with six targets. He has been held under 40 yards from scrimmage and has failed to score in four of the last five games.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Non-factor vs. Bills•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Sits out practice•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Tending to groin issue•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Non-factor vs. Arizona•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.