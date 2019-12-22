Samuels ran three times for seven yards and caught four passes for 32 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

James Conner's early exit due to a thigh injury resulted in Pittsburgh employing a backfield by committee approach. Samuels had the fewest carries but was the only running back utilized in the passing game with six targets. He has been held under 40 yards from scrimmage and has failed to score in four of the last five games.