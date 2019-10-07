Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Trickery backfires in loss
Samuels rushed three times for two yards and caught three of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens. He also completed one of two passes for four yards and an interception.
The trick plays on offense that led the Steelers to their first win in Week 4 contributed to their demise in Week 5. On the three plays in which Samuels took the direct snap he ran for a five-yard loss, threw an interception and completed a pass to Dionte Johnson that lost eight yards. The latter was salvaged only when Johnson lateraled to Johnny Holton, who advanced the ball 12 yards. The Steelers may want to deploy a more traditional game plan when they face the Chargers in Week 6.
