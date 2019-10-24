Samuels (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

When Samuels underwent a scope on his right knee earlier this month, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would be sidelined until November. The running back has changed that narrative coming off a Week 7 bye, however, as coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Samuels' ability to take all the reps during Thursday's session now likely sets him up to play Monday against the Dolphins "at least in a partial capacity," per Varley. James Conner (quadriceps) is also healthy again and is expected to fill his usual duties as the lead back in Week 8, so the Steelers can afford to take it easy on Samuels in his first game back if they so choose.