The Steelers list Samuels (quadriceps) as out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Pittsburgh will be down two running backs in Samuels and Trey Edmunds in Week 11, but both have been lightly used depth options behind the clear top three options on the roster (James Conner, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland). Samuels will be inactive for the first time all season after logging only 56 offensive snaps and five touches through Pittsburgh's first nine games.