Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren (illness) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins.
It's possible official word on his status won't arrive until roughly 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff. Kenneth Gainwell would lead Pittsburgh's backfield if Warren can't suit up, while rookie Kaleb Johnson would bump up into the No. 2 spot. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Warren woke up sick Monday but is optimistic he'll gain clearance to play.
