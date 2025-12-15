Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Added to injury report as Q
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren (illness) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins.
Warren is a surprise addition to the injury report, so it's possible official clarity on his status won't arrive until roughly 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Kenneth Gainwell will stand to lead Pittsburgh's backfield if Warren can't suit up, while rookie Kaleb Johnson would bump up into the No. 2 spot. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Warren woke up sick Monday but is optimistic he'll gain clearance to play versus Miami.
