Warren (illness) has been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins.

Warren is a surprise addition to the injury report, so it's possible official clarity on his status won't arrive until roughly 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Kenneth Gainwell will stand to lead Pittsburgh's backfield if Warren can't suit up, while rookie Kaleb Johnson would bump up into the No. 2 spot. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Warren woke up sick Monday but is optimistic he'll gain clearance to play versus Miami.