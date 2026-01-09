Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Back to full participation Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren (illness) practiced without limitations Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Warren missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but his return to full participation Friday assuages any concerns about his availability for Monday's wild-card home game against the Texans. He's set to split backfield duties with Kenneth Gainwell against the stout Houston defense, which allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to running backs in the regular season.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Leading rusher on 14 attempts•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Limited to 12 touches•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Career-best rushing performance•