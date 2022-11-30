Warren (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Earlier Wednesday, Warren said that he was on track to put an end to his one-game absence and return to action this Sunday against the Falcons, and his ability to begin the week as a full practice participant backs up his optimism. Though the undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State has mainly served in a complementary role this season, Warren could be primed for his largest workload to date if top back Najee Harris (oblique) -- who sat out Wednesday's session -- is unable to play. Even if Harris is cleared to play this weekend, the Steelers could look to manage his snaps and lean more heavily on Warren than usual.
