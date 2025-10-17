Warren rushed 16 times for 127 yards and brought in four of five targets for 31 yards in the Steelers' 33-31 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Warren came just two yards short of his single-game career high in rushing yards, which he set against the Browns back on Nov. 19, 2023. The versatile back was in outstanding form against a Bengals defense that had been particularly prone to allowing chunk plays on the ground, compiling a season-high yardage total with the help of four runs of 10+ yards and a co-game-long 37-yard scamper. Warren also has at least four catches in three of the last four contests, and Thursday's performance affords him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 8 home showdown against the Packers on Sunday night, Oct. 26.