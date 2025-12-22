Warren rushed the ball 14 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions. He added two receptions on two targets for eight yards.

The backfield split in Pittsburgh remained consistent, with Warren taking the lead on the ground and Kenneth Gainwell the preferred pass catcher. Warren came alive in the second half, ripping off nearly identical 45-yard touchdown runs on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, while also chipping in an additional 21-yard gain. The end result was a career-high 143 yards on the ground, and Warren's first time cracking the century mark since Week 7. It was a needed showing, as he had also been held below 40 rushing yards in three straight games entering Sunday's matchup.