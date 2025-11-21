Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Cleared after full practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Warren steadily raised his practice participation throughout the week, as he upgraded to full participation Friday after being limited Thursday and being a non-participant Wednesday. He's expected to lead Pittsburgh's backfield as usual against the Bears, though Kenneth Gainwell is pushing for a larger role after scoring two receiving touchdowns in Pittsburgh's Week 11 win over the Bengals, which Warren exited early due to his ankle injury.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Not seen at start of practice•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: May be limited in Week 12•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Could have re-entered Week 11 win•