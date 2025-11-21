Warren (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren steadily raised his practice participation throughout the week, as he upgraded to full participation Friday after being limited Thursday and being a non-participant Wednesday. He's expected to lead Pittsburgh's backfield as usual against the Bears, though Kenneth Gainwell is pushing for a larger role after scoring two receiving touchdowns in Pittsburgh's Week 11 win over the Bengals, which Warren exited early due to his ankle injury.