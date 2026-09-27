Warren (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

A limited participant throughout Week 3 prep before being deemed questionable heading into Sunday, Warren ultimately received the green light to play. After splitting the snaps and touches out of the backfield fairly equitably with Rico Dowdle this season before Dowdle missed the entire fourth quarter of the Week 2 loss to the Patriots with a toe injury, Warren could be primed for a workhorse role in Week 3. Dowdle won't be available against the Bengals, leaving Travis Homer and Lew Nichols as the available depth options behind Warren, who played every offensive snap in the fourth quarter last week while Dowdle was sidelined.