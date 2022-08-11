Warren has made a continual impact over the first two and a half weeks of training camp, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Although Warren went undrafted during the 2022 NFL Draft, he's making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster during camp. He broke several tackles for a 70-yard touchdown during Thursday's practice session and should get increased looks if Benny Snell (knee) is forced to miss any time beyond Thursday. Warren will still need to prove himself during preseason games, but the Oklahoma State product appears to be firmly in the mix for a role as depth at running back.