Warren recently earned reps with the first-team offense at practice while Najee Harris and Benny Snell were dealing with injuries, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Warren went undrafted this spring after spending three collegiate seasons between Utah State and Oklahoma State, and he's drawn continual praise from the Steelers' coaching staff during training camp. His work with the starters with Harris and Snell sidelined bodes well for his status over fellow running back Anthony McFarland, and Warren took reps ahead of Snell -- who has resumed practicing -- Thursday. Warren seems to have a chance to emerge as Pittsburgh's No. 2 running back as the preseason continues, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Warren rushed six times for 34 yards while securing four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' preseason win over the Seahawks, but he also fumbled on a 13-yard run. The ball was recovered by Pittsburgh, but the 23-year-old has placed an increased emphasis on ball security since then. Najee Harris doesn't expect to play Saturday against the Jaguars, so Warren should have the chance to earn meaningful work during the preseason tilt as he continues to compete with McFarland and Snell.