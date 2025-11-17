Warren (ankle) said after Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals that he could have retaken the field after suffering an injury in the third quarter, but that remaining on the sideline "was part of being smart," Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin refrained from offering a tangible update on Warren's health following Sunday's divisional win, but it appears the starting running back has avoided a serious injury. The success logged by Kenneth Gainwell upon stepping into the lead role (105 scrimmage yards and two receiving scores on 16 touches) may have informed Pittsburgh's decision to take a cautious approach with the health of Warren, who himself rushed 10 times for 62 yards and secured both of his targets for five yards before leaving the field. If Warren ends up missing any time or even being limited on the road against Chicago in Week 12, Gainwell will again benefit from increased opportunities, as could rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson.