When asked Tuesday if Warren can become a feature back in the Steelers offense, coach Mike Tomlin replied "he's a quality back who has made some plays," while adding "we'll keep giving him an opportunity to do so, and maybe he'll write that script," Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Meanwhile, top RB Najee Harris, who suffered a foot injury during training camp, has managed to play in all eight of the Steelers' games thus far, while averaging 3.3 yards on 108 carries. For his part, Warren has averaged 5.3 yards on his 29 rushing opportunities to date, and while Tomlin's comments don't necessarily foreshadow the undrafted rookie supplanting Harris as Pittsburgh's lead back following the team's bye week, it wouldn't surprise us to see Warren log added touches in the coming weeks, on the heels of a six-carry, 50-yard effort (to go along with three catches for 25 yards) in the team's 35-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 8.