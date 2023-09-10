While Najee Harris profiles as the Steelers' starting RB and is on track to see his share of early-down work Sunday against the 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests that Warren is also to expected to factor in on early downs as well as third-down situations.

Harris logged 272 carries (to Warren's 77) in 17 games last season, but Rapoport indicates that the Steelers may be inclined to lessen their starter's workload to some degree in 2023. If that transpires and Warren does end up absorbing extra touches, he'll have a chance to gain fantasy lineup utility in deeper formats this coming season.