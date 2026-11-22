Warren rushed nine times for 28 yards and caught two of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

Warren finished with 29 yards on 11 touches compared to 34 yards on nine touches for Rico Dowdle, as Pittsburgh's backfield duo was held quiet for a second consecutive game. After recording at least 73 scrimmage yards in eight consecutive games to start the season, Warren has produced just 75 yards without a touchdown over the past two games. Warren and Dowdle should continue to split backfield touches Friday against the Broncos.