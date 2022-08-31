Warren is part of the Steelers' 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 season, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren made a strong impression with the Steelers during training camp and preseason play after joining the team as an undrafted free agent. The Oklahoma State product rushed 16 times for 48 yards while securing seven of eight targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during the preseason and ultimately beat out Anthony McFarland for a depth role in the Steelers' backfield. Najee Harris is cemented as Pittsburgh's clear lead back and saw plenty of work last season, but Warren has a legitimate shot to carve out a role as the team's No. 2 running back even though Benny Snell remains in the fold.