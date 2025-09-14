Warren rushed the ball 14 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks. He added four receptions on four targets for 86 yards.

Warren more clearly accounted for the majority of touches out of Pittsburgh's backfield relative to Week 1, out-touching Kenneth Gainwell 18-8. Warren found very little running room, but he made an impact as a receiver for the second consecutive week. Warren recorded a 65-yard gain, most of which came after the catch, in the middle of the third quarter, during which he bounced off several would-be tacklers before being taken down at the five-yard line. While Warren hasn't had a strong start to the season on the ground, he has six receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown combined across the two contests.