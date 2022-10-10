Warren rushed five times for 24 yards while securing four of five targets for 39 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

Warren was on the field for a season-high 51 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday, and he outpaced starter Najee Harris by one snap on offense. However, it's worth noting that most of Warren's production came in the fourth quarter, when the game was well out of reach. The undrafted rookie's efficiency was encouraging, but he should continue to see a lesser role when the Steelers are in closer games.