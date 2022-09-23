Warren rushed four times for 30 yards while securing his lone target for three yards during the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Warren was on the field for just 12 offensive snaps during Thursday's matchup, but he recorded touches on nearly half of his snaps. The 23-year-old averaged 7.5 yards per carry in the loss but had a somewhat limited fantasy impact due to his lack of touches behind starter Najee Harris. Over his first three professional games, Warren has rushed 11 times for 52 yards while securing two of three targets for three yards.