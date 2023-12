Warren rushed eight times for 24 yards and caught five of six targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 34-11 win over the Bengals.

Najee Harris worked as Pittsburgh's primary option on the ground, rushing 19 times for 78 yards and a touchdown, but Warren caught five passes for a second consecutive game while Harris went without a target Saturday. Warren has reached 50 rushing yards only five times in 15 games, but his steady involvement as a pass catcher gives Warren a respectable PPR floor for a Week 17 matchup with the Seahawks.