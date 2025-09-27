Warren (rest/knee) is expected to play against the Vikings on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Warren was a limited practice participant all week, with the Steelers citing both 'resting vet' and 'knee' as his injury designations. Even with Trey Sermon being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, the expectation is that Warren will suit up against Minnesota, though an official announcement will be made approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. kickoff. Kenneth Gainwell would be in line for an uptick in playing time on offense if Warren is unable to play or has his snap count limited, with rookie third-rounder Kaleb Johnson -- who didn't play against the Patriots in Week 3 -- also providing depth out of the Steelers' backfield.