Warren rushed the ball eight times for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens. He added three receptions on three targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers' offense had an abysmal showing on the ground, as their 17 rushing attempts led to only 34 yards. Warren still led the backfield in attempts, but his only impact on the game came as a pass catcher, and in particular on a 38-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter. Warren has been touchdown-reliant for the last several weeks due to his inefficiency as a rusher, but he has found the end zone in three straight contests and has five scores in his last six games.