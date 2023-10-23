Warren rushed six times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Warren put together a typically efficient performance while recording his first touchdown of the campaign on a 13-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. The OSU product wasn't able to contribute in the passing game as usual, but he remains a very effective complementary option to Najee Harris heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Jaguars.