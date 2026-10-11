Warren will remain the Steelers' unquestioned lead back in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Colts due to Rico Dowdle (toe) having been declared inactive for the contest.

Warren has thrived with the additional opportunity afforded by Dowdle's two-game absence to date, as the former has logged 23 total touches apiece in each contest and compiled 302 scrimmage yards in the process. Warren should be in store for a similar workload Sunday against a Colts defense that's surrendered 4.3 yards per carry and 11.1 yards per reception to running backs through four games.