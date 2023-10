Warren rushed the ball nine times for 40 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Ravens. He added three receptions on three targets for 39 yards.

Warren was narrowly out-touched by Najee Harris, 15-12. However, Warren was the far more efficient of the duo, as he racked up 79 total yards -- his second-highest mark of the season -- as opposed to Harris' 40 yards. The Steelers are heading into a Week 6 bye, and it's possible that Warren will emerge with an even more substantial role in Week 7 against the Rams.