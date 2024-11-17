Warren (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Warren sat out practice Thursday with the injury and then was a limited participant Friday, prompting the Steelers to list him as questionable heading into the weekend. Though Pittsburgh signed another running back (Jonathan Ward) to its 53-man roster Saturday, his addition looks to have been mostly precautionary, as he'll be inactive for the contest with Warren getting the green light to play. Despite the missed practice this week, Warren should be ready to handle his usual duties as the Steelers' No. 2 back behind starter Najee Harris. Warren has earned at least nine touches in each of his last four appearances, but he has yet to find the end zone in any of his seven total outings so far this season.