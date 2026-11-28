Warren carried the ball 20 times for 46 yards and caught one of two targets for zero yards in Friday's 27-5 win over the Broncos.

There wasn't much offense happening in this one -- two of Pittsburgh's three touchdowns came on defense, while the Denver defense chipped in a safety -- but Warren had an especially tough day, as his longest gain went for just six yards, and Rico Dowdle wound up leading the Steelers with 71 rushing yards on just 11 carries. The workload split was still encouraging for Warren, as was the ground-heavy game plan with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback for the exiled Aaron Rodgers, but the backfield could be drifting back toward a timeshare. Warren will look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Texans.