Warren is suited up ahead of Thursday's preseason game in Carolina, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Warren didn't play in the Steelers' first two exhibitions, so there's a chance he's getting a dress rehearsal of sorts ahead of the regular season. While he won't get a chance to work with new starting QB Aaron Rodgers, the breakdown of RB reps between Warren and rookie third-rounder Kaleb Johnson will worth monitoring, assuming the former gets on the field. Since going undrafted in 2022, Warren has one campaign with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage on his resume (1,154 in 2023) and also has averaged 11.5 touches per game the past two seasons.