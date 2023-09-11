Warren rushed three times for six yards while securing five of six targets for 12 yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Reports ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener suggested that Warren would be a factor in the Steelers' offense alongside starter Najee Harris, but neither running back was able to generate much production as the team fell behind early. While Warren was inefficient when he had the ball in his hands, he was on the field for 40 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, while Harris was on the field for 52 percent. It's unclear whether Warren's snap share will continue given his inefficient performance Sunday, but the Steelers' rushing attack will have a slightly more favorable matchup against the Browns next Monday.