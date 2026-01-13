Warren rushed 12 times for 43 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Steelers' 30-6 wild-card loss to the Texans on Monday night.

Warren doubled up backfield mate Kenneth Gainwell in carries while outgaining him by 23 rushing yards. Despite a modest night against the elite Texans defense, the versatile Warren finished the 2025 regular season having posted career highs in rush attempts (211), rushing yards (958) and rushing touchdowns (six) while adding a 40-333-2 line on 45 targets, 205 kickoff-return yards and one fumble that stayed with Pittsburgh across 16 games. Warren is under contract through the 2027 season and should once again play a prominent role in the ground attack next season.