Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he views Warren as "our featured player right now," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

During the offseason, McCarthy said that he viewed the Steelers' backfield as a 50-50 split between Warren and Rico Dowdle (toe). However, Warren has solidified his RB1 role over the Steelers' last three games with Dowdle on the sidelines, with the former accumulating 490 yards and two touchdowns on 61 touches (49 carries, 12 catches on 16 targets) in that span. It appears Warren is the clear lead back for the Steelers even Dowdle returns, which could happen as soon as this Sunday against the Buccaneers.