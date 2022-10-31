Warren rushed six times for 50 yards while securing all three of his targets for 25 yards during the Steelers' 35-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Warren was on the field for just 29 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday, but he logged nine touches and racked up a career-high 75 yards from scrimmage in the blowout loss. Despite his encouraging performance Sunday, Warren remains firmly behind Najee Harris on the Steelers' depth chart and is unlikely to be as involved in closer games down the stretch.