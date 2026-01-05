Warren rushed 14 times for 66 yards while bringing in all five of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Ravens.

Warren continued to pace Pittsburgh's backfield in carries and yardage while RB Kenneth Gainwell poached a short rushing TD while leading the team in receiving (8-64-0). The 26-year-old Warren handled his first season as the team's starter adequately, producing a career-best 211-958-6 rushing line across 16 regular-season starts. Warren and Gainwell figure to continue complementing each other in a tandem effort against Houston's vaunted defense next Monday for the wild-card round of the playoffs.