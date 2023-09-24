Warren is expected to get more work in the running game in Sunday's contest in Las Vegas, Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reports.

Garofolo notes that head coach Mike Tomlin had already alluded to Warren picking up more snaps after the second-year back accounted for 86 yards on 10 touches (six carries, four receptions) in the Steelers' Week 2 win over the Browns. Through the first two contests, Warren has logged 12 total targets, but he now looks poised to cut into starter Najee Harris' workload on the ground in addition to continuing to serve as the Steelers' top pass-catching back. Garofolo relays that Harris is still "a big part" of the team's plans, so he'll likely remain the Steelers' top ballcarrier Week 3 even though he could cede a few more touches than usual to Warren.