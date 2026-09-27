Warren (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Week 3, is expected to play Sunday versus the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Warren was limited during the entirety of Week 3 prep due to a shoulder injury, while fellow RB Rico Dowdle was ruled out for Sunday as a result of a toe issue. Assuming Warren is deemed active approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, he should be the primary backfield option for the Steelers offense, while practice-squad members Travis Homer and Lew Nichols likely will be the complementary options.