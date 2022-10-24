Warren rushed twice for seven yards while securing both of his targets for 17 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Warren was on the field for just 23 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest mark since Week 3. He was unable to do much with his limited touches and was held under 25 yards from scrimmage for a second consecutive week. As long as Najee Harris remains healthy, Warren is unlikely to be a very fantasy-relevant option.