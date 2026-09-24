Warren (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday while Rico Dowdle (toe) didn't practice, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

For a second consecutive day, Warren mustered up some level of practice participation while Dowdle didn't practice at all. Dowdle shed his walking boot Thursday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, but the veteran running back appears to be fighting an uphill battle to suit up Sunday against the Bengals. If Warren ultimately gets the green light to play and Dowdle doesn't, the former could be in for a busy day. Third-stringer Eli Heidenreich has been practicing without limitations.