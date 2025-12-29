Warren rushed the ball 12 times for 64 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns.

The Steelers' backfield usage remained consistent from the last few weeks, with Warren serving as the primary rusher but losing out on opportunities as a pass catcher. He managed to make the most of his opportunity with long rushes of 15 and 13 yards, and his 5.3 yards per attempt marked one of his more efficient performances of the season. However, given the split backfield in Pittsburgh, Warren is reliant on finding the end zone to have a strong fantasy performance. He has a good chance of recording double-digit carries in a win-or-go-home matchup with the Ravens in Week 18.