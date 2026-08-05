Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Listed ahead of Dowdle

Warren is listed ahead of free-agent addition Rico Dowdle on the Steelers' initial depth chart ahead of the preseason, Brian Batko of the team's official site reports.

As the incumbent starter, it's not surprising to see Warren's name atop the team's first posted depth chart, but Batko notes that coach Mike McCarthy is looking for a balanced backfield approach with a 1-2 punch, and Dowdle will no doubt see his share of touches in tandem with Warren. Also in the mix for depth slotting behind the top duo are Kaleb Johnson, Lew Nichols, Travis Homer and rookie Eli Heidenreich, but from a fantasy perspective, Warren and Dowdle, while working in what could turn into a 1A/1B situation are the names to know in the team's backfield ahead of Week 1.