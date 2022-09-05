Warren is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Steelers' Week 1 depth chart, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren's listing as Pittsburgh's backup running back doesn't come as a significant surprise, as he beat out Anthony McFarland for a spot on the 53-man roster and drew praise from the team's coaching staff during the offseason. The Steelers have expressed a desire to give Najee Harris some more plays off in 2022, but none of the team's depth players in the backfield were able to carve out much of a fantasy role last year. While Warren seems to be the preferred option over Snell heading into the regular season, both running backs will likely face an uphill battle to earn touches as long as Harris remains healthy.