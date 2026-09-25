Warren (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after being a limited participant in Friday's practice, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Warren gets a 'questionable' tag but may in fact be headed for his largest workload of the season. Backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out, and Steelers RBs coach Ramon Chinyoung suggested Friday that Warren will play, per Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com. The Steelers otherwise have Travis Homer and Lew Nichols (practice squad) as their top alternatives, which could lead to Warren seeing more work on early downs while Homer takes over some of the passing snaps. An early kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff allows Warren's fantasy managers to confirm his availability when inactive lists are released Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. ET.