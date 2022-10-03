Warren rushed three times for 18 yards while securing his lone target for four yards during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Warren was on the field for just 25 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Monday, marking his second-lowest percentage of the season. However, he averaged a team-high 6.0 yards per carry, highlighted by a 14-yard run early in the second quarter. Warren's workload should remain limited as long as Najee Harris is healthy, but the Oklahoma State product has been efficient with his occasional opportunities this year.