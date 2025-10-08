Warren (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Warren was inactive for the Steelers' 24-21 win over the Vikings in Dublin on Sept. 28, but following his team's bye week, the running back is poised to return to action Sunday against the Browns. In Warren's absence in Week 4, Kenneth Gainwell carried 19 times for 99 yards and two TDs and caught all six of his targets for 35 yards, an effort that should keep him involved in Pittsburgh's Week 6 offense. However, assuming no setbacks, Warren should reclaim his lead role this weekend. In three games to date, he's logged 43 carries for 132 yards and caught 11 of his 12 targets for 142 yards and a TD.