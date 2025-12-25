Warren (hip) practiced fully Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Warren was limited at practice Wednesday, but the running back's return to a full listing a day later paves the way for him to maintain his key role in Pittsburgh's backfield Sunday against the Browns. In the Steelers' win over the Lions in Week 16, Warren was on the field for 49 percent of his team's offensive snaps, while working alongside fellow RB Kenneth Gainwell, a game in which Warren carried 14 times for 143 yards and two TDs to go along with two catches on two targets for eight yards. Look for Warren to continue to be a focal point in Pittsburgh's offense this weekend, when the team will be missing top WR DK Metcalf, who was suspended for the Steelers' final two regular-season contests.