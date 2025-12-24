Warren (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official sitereports.

Coach Mike Tomlin noted Wednesday that "Warren should be limited at the early portions of the week," which suggests that the running back may not practice fully Thursday either. That said, at this stage there's nothing to suggest that Warren will miss Sunday's game against the Browns, with the 9-6 Steelers firmly in the playoff hunt. In the team's Week 16 win over the Lions, Warren logged a 49 percent snap share while working in tandem with fellow RB Kenneth Gainwell, en route to rushing 14 times for 143 yards and two TDs to go along with two catches on two targets for eight yards.