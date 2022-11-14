Warren rushed nine times for 37 yards while securing all three of his targets for 40 yards during the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The Steelers indicated this week that Warren could see increased playing time following the team's Week 9 bye, and he played 43 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in the win. Although Najee Harris served as the clear lead back with 20 carries for 99 yards, Warren's 77 yards from scrimmage marked his highest total of the season. While the undrafted rookie should continue to operate as the Steelers' clear secondary option in the backfield, it's possible that he remains slightly more involved so the team can get a change of pace.